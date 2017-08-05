Mariners' Shae Simmons: Impresses in first Tacoma outing
Simmons (forearm, shoulder) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Memphis on Friday, his first appearance for the Rainiers.
As per Tacoma play-by-play man Mike Curto, Simmons hit 97 mph on the gun during his outing, certainly an encouraging indicator of the health of both his shoulder and forearm. Simmons' most recent game action had come with Double-A Arkansas on July 14 before shoulder soreness put a pause on his rehab assignment.
More News
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Starts throwing again in rehab•
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Suffers setback•
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Scratched with arm soreness•
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Moves rehab to Double-A•
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: On pace for mid-July return•
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Strong showing in first rehab outing•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...