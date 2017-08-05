Simmons (forearm, shoulder) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Memphis on Friday, his first appearance for the Rainiers.

As per Tacoma play-by-play man Mike Curto, Simmons hit 97 mph on the gun during his outing, certainly an encouraging indicator of the health of both his shoulder and forearm. Simmons' most recent game action had come with Double-A Arkansas on July 14 before shoulder soreness put a pause on his rehab assignment.