Simmons was scratched from his scheduled rehab start Monday with Triple-A Tacoma due to arm soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It sounds like he will be shut down for the moment, as he works to get through this latest hurdle. Simmons was on pace for a mid-July return to the big leagues, but now he should be considered out indefinitely.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast