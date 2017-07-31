Mariners' Shae Simmons: Starts throwing again in rehab
Simmons (forearm), who recently suffered a setback in his rehab, threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The hard-throwing 26-year-old fired away in front of the team's training staff as he attempts to work his way back into game action. Simmons last pitched for Double-A Arkansas on July 14 and had been moved to Triple-A Tacoma to continue his rehab before right shoulder soreness put his recovery on pause. Saturday's development is certainly step in the right direction, leaving Simmons hopeful of returning to the mound by the end of next week.
