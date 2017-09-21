Play

Simmons fired a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers, striking out the side.

Simmons has been a pleasant late-season surprise for manager Scott Servais, as he's strung together six consecutive scoreless efforts. He's allowed just one hit over that span while also racking up seven strikeouts, an impressive overall tally after he missed the majority of the season with a forearm injury.

