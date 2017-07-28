Simmons (forearm) suffered a setback in his rehab, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The 26-year-old was making rehab appearances for Double-A Arkansas, but hasn't pitched since July 14. Simmons had Tommy John surgery in 2015 and pitched for the Braves late last season, but has been on the disabled list for the entirety of 2017 with forearm issues. The right-hander could provide some help for the Mariners' bullpen, but doesn't seem close to a return with this latest setback.