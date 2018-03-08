Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Clears waivers
Armstrong cleared waivers Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It appears Armstrong will stick in camp with the Mariners after passing through waivers untouched. The 27-year-old, who posted a 4.38 ERA across 24.2 innings with the Indians last season, will likely spend the season as organizational pitching depth.
