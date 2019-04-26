Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: DFA'd by Seattle
Armstrong was designated for assignment by the Mariners after Thursday's 14-2 win over the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Armstrong spent the first couple weeks of the season on the injured list with an oblique injury and allowed six runs on eight hits over 3.2 innings since being activated April 12. The 28-year-old gave up only two runs and had a 15:3 K:BB over 14.2 innings with the Mariners last season and has a 3.65 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 61.2 major-league innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Mixed bag since debut•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Returns from injured list•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Second consecutive strong rehab•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Puts in solid rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Nearing rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Heading for minor-league rehab work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal