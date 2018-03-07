Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: DFA'd by Seattle
Armstrong was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
A 40-man roster spot was needed to make the signing of Ichiro Suzuki complete, and Armstrong wound up being the roster casualty. The 27-year-old struggled in 24.2 innings with Cleveland last season, producing a 4.38 ERA, but he did have a 3.07 ERA in 29.1 innings with the club's Triple-A affiliate. Armstrong's major-league experience could make him attractive on waivers, otherwise he'll spend more time at Triple-A acting as organizational depth.
