Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Earns first save
Armstrong struck out one batter and allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in the win over Texas on Sunday.
Armstrong was wonderful down the stretch for the Mariners, posting a 1.23 ERA and a 15:3 K:BB ratio in 14.2 innings after being called up in late August. He should be in line to have an important bullpen role with Seattle next season.
More News
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Contract selected from minors•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Clears waivers•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: DFA'd by Seattle•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Traded to Seattle•
-
Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Recalled from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....