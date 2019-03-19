Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Headed to injured list
Armstrong (oblique) has a right side injury that will force him to the injured list to start the season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
While not likely to figure into the closer situation in Seattle, Armstrong was set to be a late-inning setup man for the team. The 28-year-old managed a 1.23 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 14.2 innings of work last season. He struggled with command this spring -- he surrendered five free passes in seven innings of work -- and this development may offer some explanation for his poor performance.
More News
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Will start vs. Royals•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Earns first save•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Contract selected from minors•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Clears waivers•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: DFA'd by Seattle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...