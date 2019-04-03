Armstrong (oblique) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and will join Triple-A Tacoma for further rehab work, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Armstrong apparently got through his Tuesday bullpen, his second in three days, without issue. He now joins the Rainiers in Sacramento, where he'll throw live batting practice and then likely work in a couple of rehab outings. If all continues without setbacks, Armstrong would likely rejoin the big-league club when it returns from an upcoming road trip to Chicago and Kansas City.

