Armstrong, who was activated from the 10-day injured list last Friday, has allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks over 2.2 innings while recording three strikeouts across his first three appearances of the season.

Those numbers are far from pretty, but all the trouble came in Armstrong's first outing of the season last Friday against the Astros. The 28-year-old allowed four earned runs on four hits over 1.1 innings versus Houston. He's bounced back with consecutive scoreless efforts, including a ninth inning against the Indians on Tuesday where he allowed a hit and a walk. Armstrong projects for middle-relief work now that he's healthy, with occasional hold opportunities likely to come his way.