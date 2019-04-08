Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Nearing rehab appearance
Armstrong (oblique) will throw his first of a few rehab outings for Triple-A Tacoma within the next day or two, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Armstrong has been battling an oblique strain since mid-March. His rehab timeline appears to put him roughly a week from returning to game action, though a specific target date has not been given by the Mariners.
