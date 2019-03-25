Armstrong (oblique) played catch Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Armstrong is apparently recovering well from his Grade 1 oblique strain. While the right-hander remains without a timetable for his return, he's optimistic he'll be ready to return shortly after his 10-day IL stint is up. Once healthy, he figures to fill a setup role for the Mariners.

