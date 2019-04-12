Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Returns from injured list
Armstrong (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Armstrong had been battling an oblique issue since mid-March. In a short, 14.2-inning sample last season, he recorded an excellent 1.23 ERA. The Mariners' closer job is wide open with Hunter Strickland (lat) on the 60-day injured list, though Armstrong may need a few outings to prove himself before pushing for save chances.
More News
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Second consecutive strong rehab•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Puts in solid rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Nearing rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Heading for minor-league rehab work•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Continues progressing in bullpens•
-
Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Set for bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...