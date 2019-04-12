Mariners' Shawn Armstrong: Second consecutive strong rehab
Armstrong (oblique) fired a scoreless first inning in Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Wednesday and could be ready for activation during the upcoming homestand, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Armstrong now has back-to-back scoreless one-inning rehab outings under his belt, and he's been exceedingly sharp in both while throwing 25 of 33 pitches for strikes overall. Thus, the news of impending activation isn't overly surprising, although it remains to be seen if Armstrong will take one more minor-league turn before being deemed ready for his 2019 big-league debut.
