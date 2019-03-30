Armstrong (oblique) is scheduled to throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Armstrong has been sidelined nearly two weeks due to a Grade 1 oblique strain but is now ramping up his throwing program. The 28-year-old has no official timetable for his return, but if all goes well Sunday he could seemingly return from the injured list in short order.

