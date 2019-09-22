Long went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a walk, double and solo home run Saturday against the Orioles.

Long was productive throughout the game, reaching base four times. He collected two extra-base hits, highlighted by his fifth home run of the season -- a solo shot in the third inning. Long has been very productive of late, collecting multiple hits in seven of his last eight contests. In only 35 games played this season, he has managed five home runs, three stolen bases and 18 runs scored.