Long (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in his first game back with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

He was pulled after four innings, but there has been no word of a setback with his left shoulder. Thus it seems the club was simply easing him back into action -- Long did not play in any rehab games at the lower levels to prepare for a return. The 23-year-old hasn't done much of note during his major-league stints this year, but he will likely get another chance to prove himself after the trade deadline.