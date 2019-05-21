Long was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

He will be in line for a longer look as the Mariners' starting second baseman this time around, as Dee Gordon (wrist) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Long does not have one standout tool, but he is OK at everything. The 23-year-old infielder was hitting .293/.362/.510 in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

