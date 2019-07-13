Mariners' Shed Long: Back on minor-league IL
Long injured his right hand Friday and was placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Tacoma, Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
This is a brutal break for Long, as he was just activated from the IL on Thursday after missing time with a shoulder injury. It is unclear how serious the hand injury is.
