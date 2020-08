Long went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during a win over the Padres in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Long's second homer of the season, a 412-foot shot to left field, capped off a six-run outburst for the Mariners in the first inning of the nightcap. Long has now hit safely in three of his past four games, a modest but nevertheless welcome stretch of success that was immediately preceded by an abysmal 1-for-22 tally over the previous seven contests.