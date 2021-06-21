Long went 1-for-4 with a walk-off grand slam in Sunday's 6-2 extra-innings victory over the Rays.
Long was hitless in his prior three at-bats before coming up to the plate in the 10th. Diego Castillo threw him three sliders and he connected on the third one, sending the ball over the wall in right to end the game. The 25-year-old is slashing .244/.279/.439 with one homer, 10 RBI and seven runs scored through his first 11 games. He's seeing pretty consistent playing time at either second base or left field and could be worth a look in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues.