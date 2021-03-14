Long (shin) is slated to take batting practice Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The Mariners hit the pause button on Long's rehab program last week after he experienced some inflammation in his surgically-repaired right shin, but his return to the field Sunday suggests that a few days of rest helped remedy the swelling to some extent. Since he still has yet to make his Cactus League debut and remains without a clear target date to do so, however, Long could still be in danger of opening the season on the injured list.