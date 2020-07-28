Long went 0-for-3 with a stolen base, a run scored and two walks in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Astros.
Long drew a walk and stole second in the third inning before coming around to score when Kyle Seager grounded into a bases-loaded double play. Long now has two steals and two runs scored in four games while batting at the top of the Mariners' order. The second baseman has also amassed six strikeouts in 18 plate appearances (33.3 percent).
