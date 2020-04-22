Long has been able to consistently work out while spring training has been suspended, both in Arizona and more recently at home in Alabama, Rip Donovan of The Anniston Star reports.

Long recently returned to his parents' home in Talladega, Alabama, where he's been working out in their expansive backyard with his father, whom he credits extensively for keeping him on pace. Immediately following the suspension of spring training March 12, Long spent approximately three weeks with fellow big-leaguer Billy Hamilton, a friend since Long's days in the Reds organization, focusing on baseball-specific drills at a home they shared. The projected starting second baseman and leadoff hitter also continues to have regular contact with Mariners coaches and training staff about four times per week via text messages and calls as he attempts to remain prepared for his first season as a full-time big-league starter.