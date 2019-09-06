Long, who's yet to log a start since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, will do so soon and could see time in left field, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Long's primary position is second base, but veteran Dee Gordon continues to primarily hold down the fort at the keystone and the Mariners also have multiple options to give him an occasional breather. Therefore, the outfield would represent an alternate path to playing time for Long if manager Scott Servais wants to keep Gordon in the lineup while also getting his rookie some valuable playing time. Despite the fact he's only made a pair of pinch-hit appearances thus far, Long is still keeping busy, as he's been engaged in extensive pregame work after playing only four games at Triple-A Tacoma following a finger injury before his promotion.