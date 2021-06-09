Long (shin), activated from the injured list Monday, went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old infielder made his long-awaited regular-season debut after an arduous recovery from last fall's surgery. Long looked good at the plate during his recent rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma, and he apparently carried over some of that momentum into Tuesday's debut. Long should be set for everyday duty at second base for the time being, but he could split some time there with Dylan Moore (calf) when the latter is activated from the injured list.