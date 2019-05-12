Long went 0-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday, his first major-league game.

The rookie's first regular-season stat line was nothing memorable, but his start capped off a tumultuous 36 hours that began when he received news of his promotion Thursday night. Long's stay at the big-league level will likely be brief, as Dee Gordon remains day-to-day and improving with his wrist injury.