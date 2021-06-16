Long went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins.

Long probably had the biggest hit of the night when he drove a ball into the gap in right for a three-run triple to put the Mariners up 4-0 in the second. He would eventually come around to score in the inning and later also singled and scored in the fourth. Tuesday was the 25-year-old's first multi-hit game since being activated off the 60-day injured list earlier this month. He's currently slashing .208/.240/.333 with two extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored in 25 plate appearances.