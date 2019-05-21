The Mariners are expected to recall Long from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Since Long was optioned to Triple-A just five days earlier, he isn't eligible to rejoin the active roster unless the Mariners place a player on the injured list. Third baseman Ryon Healy (back) departed early in Monday's series opener, so Long's impending callup hints that Healy may be the player ticketed for the IL. Long went hitless in 11 plate appearances during his first stint in the majors and is expected to fill a utility role while he's up with the Mariners.