Long is expected to be called up by the Mariners on Friday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Both Long and J.P. Crawford are traveling to Boston to join the Mariners for the start of the three-game series Friday night, with Dee Gordon and Dylan Moore battling wrist injuries. Long, acquired in January as part of a three-team trade centered around Sonny Gray, is hitting .276/.350/.504 in 32 games for Triple-A Tacoma this season. He's played second base, third base and left field.