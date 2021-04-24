Long (lower leg) recently experienced a setback during his recovery at the alternate training site and has been shut down from participating in intrasquad games, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

Long's recovery from offseason surgery has been anything but linear, with the second baseman experiencing various setbacks since spring. Manager Scott Servais stated Friday he doesn't know when Long will be cleared for a return to action, noting "we want him to be 100 percent healthy before we send him out there."