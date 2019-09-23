Long went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

Long's September tear continued in fine fashion, with the rookie pushing his average during the month to .422 (19-for-45), a figure partly comprised of eight extra-base hits. Long started at second base in place of Dee Gordon on Sunday, with the keystone projected as his long-term position despite the fact he's put in time in the outfield recently as well.