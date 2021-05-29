Long (shin) played all nine innings at second base during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Reno on Friday and went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts.

Long's first official competitive game action of 2021 has to be deemed a success irrespective of his final batting line. The 25-year-old has endured an arduous recovery from September 2020 shin surgery, but Friday's activity level is a cautiously optimistic sign he may finally be turning the corner. Long is expected to put in an extensive rehab stint with the Rainiers before being deemed ready for activation.