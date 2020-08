Long is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Long started the past five games at second base, going 3-for-17 with three walks to drop his season average below the Mendoza Line. Though Long has disappointed thus far, he doesn't appear to be in danger of losing out on an everyday role, which may speak to the Mariners' lack of appealing alternatives more than anything else. Dee Gordon, who is batting .139 through 39 plate appearances, will spell Long at the keystone Sunday.