Mariners manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Long (lower leg) has recently resumed facing live pitching on a regular basis at minor-league spring training in Arizona, Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reports.

Long opened the season on the injured list after experiencing a setback earlier in the spring with his surgically-repaired right shin. Servais noted that Long is currently running without any discomfort, but the infielder is still in some pain when he changes direction. Long looks like he may still need another week or two to get fully ramped up before the Mariners consider bringing him off the 10-day IL.