Long went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Angels.

Long batted sixth in the contest and it took awhile for his presence to be felt. The second baseman sparked a five-run ninth inning for the Mariners with his solo shot off Angels reliever Hansel Robles. The multi-hit effort gave Long a .240 batting average with four RBI and five runs scored through seven outings this season. With J.P. Crawford hitting well, it's unlikely fantasy managers will see Long hitting at the top of the order in the near future.