Long was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Long rejoined the Mariners May 21 amidst multiple infield injuries but now makes his return to the Rainiers with Dee Gordon (wrist) and J.P. Crawford (ankle) back from the injured list. Long performed well during his three-plus week stint in the majors, slashing .267/.353/.786 with seven doubles and a home run in 16 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories