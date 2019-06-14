Mariners' Shed Long: Heading to minors
Long was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Long rejoined the Mariners May 21 amidst multiple infield injuries but now makes his return to the Rainiers with Dee Gordon (wrist) and J.P. Crawford (ankle) back from the injured list. Long performed well during his three-plus week stint in the majors, slashing .267/.353/.786 with seven doubles and a home run in 16 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano, and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.