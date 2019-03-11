Long was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Long put together a decent showing at the plate in big-league camp, going 6-for-22 with a home run, four RBI, a stolen base and five runs scored. After slashing .261/.353/.412 with 12 homers and 56 RBI over 126 games last season with Double-A Arkansas, he'll get his feet wet with the Rainiers in 2019.

