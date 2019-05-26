Long is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Long started each of the past four games at second base in place of the injured Dee Gordon (wrist), finishing 4-for-14 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in those contests. The rookie will give way to Tim Beckham in the series finale but looks on track to handle a near-everyday role for the duration of Gordon's absence so long as he continues to fare respectably at the plate.