Long started in left field in a win over the Twins on Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs.

Long's three-run home run in the eighth inning extended the Mariners' lead to 6-1 at the time and served as his second career round tripper. The rookie was also credited with a putout at second base from his new left field spot, which he was playing for the first time at the big-league level Wednesday. The position shift was the result of trying to continue affording Long reps against big-league arms despite Dee Gordon's recent return from a wrist injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. However, J.P. Crawford's expected return from an ankle injury Friday could force Long back down to Triple-A Tacoma for the time being.