Long is 6-for-8 with two RBI, a walk and two runs in his two games at Triple-A Tacoma since returning from a shoulder injury.

The promising shortstop's productive pair of efforts since returning pushed his average over the last 10 games to an impressive .333. Long missed three contests overall with his shoulder issue, which clearly wasn't overly serious. Long put together a solid initial major-league stint earlier this season, and he's generated a .293/.363./489 line over 46 games with the Rainiers as well.