Long is 6-for-8 with two RBI, a walk and two runs in two games for Triple-A Tacoma since returning from a shoulder injury.

The promising infielder's productive pair of efforts pushed his batting average over the last 10 games to an impressive .333. Long missed three contests overall with his shoulder issue, which clearly wasn't overly serious. He put together a solid initial major-league stint earlier this season, and he's generated a .293/.363./489 line over 46 games with the Rainiers as well.