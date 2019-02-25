Mariners' Shed Long: Hot start to spring training
Long went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over Colorado.
Long has gotten off to an impressive start through the first two games of the spring, collecting a home run, two RBI and a walk through five at-bats. He's also showed a willingness to play different positions, as he manned left field Sunday for the first time in his career Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "My eyes are wide open on Shed Long," manager Scott Servais said after Sunday's matchup. "I think the key is we need to give him as much versatility as possible to get that bat in the lineup. It is really a quick bat. He knows the strike zone very well. We saw him in left field today, he'll play third base [on Monday]. Second base is his natural position."
