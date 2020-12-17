Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Long (shin) and Dylan Moore (concussion) will battle for the starting second base job during spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Long and Moore were both sidelined near the end of the 2020 season with their respective injuries, but the two should be back to full health by the time position players report to spring training. Prior to undergoing surgery in late September to repair a stress fracture in his right shin, Long had struggled while playing through the injury, slashing just .171/.242/.291. Moore would seem to have a leg up on the job battle after he provided a .854 OPS to go with 12 steals last season, but his ability to play all over the diamond along with every outfield spot would allow Servais to keep both players in the everyday lineup if Long proves deserving of a regular role this spring.