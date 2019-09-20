Long went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Pirates.

Long delivered a bases-loaded single in the second inning to record his third multi-RBI performance in his last six starts. He's also in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, six of which have been multi-hit efforts. The 24-year-old is making a nice impression through 33 games in the big-leagues, hitting .282 while also smacking four home runs and swiping three bases.