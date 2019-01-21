Long was traded to the Mariners on Monday as part of a three-team deal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It was originally thought that Long would be headed to the Yankees in the deal that sent Sonny Gray and Reiver Sanmartin to Cincinnati, but New York turned around and dealt the second baseman to Seattle in exchange for outfielder Josh Stowers. While Long is currently blocked in Seattle, he could easily step into a starting role if Dee Gordon is traded. At the very least, his status on the 40-man roster suggests he'll make his major-league debut in 2019. Across 126 games with Double-A Pensacola in 2018, Long hit .261/.353/.412 with 12 homers and 19 steals.