Long is still recovering from a fractured finger on his right hand and is expected to miss a few more weeks of action at Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners demoted Long to Triple-A in mid-June, but he would likely have been summoned back to the big leagues already if not for missing time at Tacoma due to a shoulder injury in addition to the fractured finger. Long, who suffered the latter injury back on July 11, looks like he'll remain sidelined until around mid-August while recovering from the injury. Assuming Long incurs no setbacks along the way, he should get the call back to the Mariners when rosters expand in September, if not sooner.