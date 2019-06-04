Mariners' Shed Long: Makes impact from bottom of order
Long went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two stolen bases in a loss to the Astros on Monday.
Long continues to make a solid impression in his first taste of big-league action. The rookie's production Monday pushed his line to .244/.380/.390 (50 plate appearances), and although RBI opportunities have been at a premium at the bottom of the order, his speed has helped six of his 10 hits go for extra bases (all doubles). Dee Gordon (wrist) is getting closer to a return from the injured list, however, so it remains to be seen if there will still be a place for Long on the big-league roster once that comes to pass.
